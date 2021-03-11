 

Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an Advanced Governance Model that Breaks Away from Current Management System under Ownership Influence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 15:57  |  67   |   |   

  • Park vows to 'build a bright future together with all shareholders' at his press conference today in Seoul
  • Park emphasizes the sincerity of his shareholder proposal and the need to implement a best-in-class governance model that enables the company's board of directors to maintain internal checks and balances against the management
  • Park recommends two outside director candidates - former Head of Boston Consulting Group Korea Rhee Byung Nam and Ewha Womans University Professor Choi Jung Hyun – who will bring the expertise required for the development of a long-term corporate strategy, independent audit, and plans for ESG
  • Park on the Seoul Central District Court's ruling to grant provisional injunction to approve the agenda item on dividend payout for the upcoming shareholder meeting: "The Court's decision has prevented the shareholder value from being undermined by the current board's attempt to dismiss my shareholder proposal"

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Petrochemical's senior executive and largest shareholder Park Chul Whan held a press conference in Seoul, Korea, and revealed detailed plans to enhance shareholder value and build a future for mutual growth.

From left, Rhee Byung Nam, Park Chul Whan and Choi Jung Hyun at the Press Conference

Park stressed that "listed companies imply that they are public," and that Kumho Petrochemical should fulfill its duty to all public shareholders to modify its board of directors, which is currently entrenched, and transform it into a supervisory body that is equipped to monitor and hold the management accountable. Park advocated for making such changes will promote active and regular communication with shareholders, and improve the company's lack of responsiveness to its stakeholders. To achieve this, he said that "a complete overhaul of governance is be essential" and vowed to follow through with his shareholder proposal, break away from the current management system that is heavily influenced by select stakeholders, and ultimately introduce an advanced governance model that aligns with the global standards of professional and ethical business management.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an Advanced Governance Model that Breaks Away from Current Management System under Ownership Influence Park vows to 'build a bright future together with all shareholders' at his press conference today in Seoul Park emphasizes the sincerity of his shareholder proposal and the need to implement a best-in-class governance model that enables the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Government Work Report sets goals for 2021
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
VERSO Capital Successfully Closes Series Seed in NITRO Beverage Inc
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area