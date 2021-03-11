Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an Advanced Governance Model that Breaks Away from Current Management System under Ownership Influence

Park vows to 'build a bright future together with all shareholders' at his press conference today in Seoul

Park emphasizes the sincerity of his shareholder proposal and the need to implement a best-in-class governance model that enables the company's board of directors to maintain internal checks and balances against the management

Park recommends two outside director candidates - former Head of Boston Consulting Group Korea Rhee Byung Nam and Ewha Womans University Professor Choi Jung Hyun – who will bring the expertise required for the development of a long-term corporate strategy, independent audit, and plans for ESG

Park on the Seoul Central District Court's ruling to grant provisional injunction to approve the agenda item on dividend payout for the upcoming shareholder meeting: "The Court's decision has prevented the shareholder value from being undermined by the current board's attempt to dismiss my shareholder proposal"

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Petrochemical's senior executive and largest shareholder Park Chul Whan held a press conference in Seoul, Korea, and revealed detailed plans to enhance shareholder value and build a future for mutual growth.

Park stressed that "listed companies imply that they are public," and that Kumho Petrochemical should fulfill its duty to all public shareholders to modify its board of directors, which is currently entrenched, and transform it into a supervisory body that is equipped to monitor and hold the management accountable. Park advocated for making such changes will promote active and regular communication with shareholders, and improve the company's lack of responsiveness to its stakeholders. To achieve this, he said that "a complete overhaul of governance is be essential" and vowed to follow through with his shareholder proposal, break away from the current management system that is heavily influenced by select stakeholders, and ultimately introduce an advanced governance model that aligns with the global standards of professional and ethical business management.