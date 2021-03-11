Client-Friendly Technology Brings 11-Person Advisor Team to Ameriprise

Integrity Financial , a wealth management practice managing $200 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Next Financial Group. Bob Ross, CFP, CKA is the lead financial advisor on the team and is joined by his business partner Craig King, CPA, CKA, financial advisors Terence Hagedorn, CKA and Matthew Caton , office manager Nancy Vesel, MBA , and support staff Michelle Canfield, Mallory Delauro, Gretchen Grob, Elaine Hagedorn, Josiah Jazwa, and Gwen Nolan. The team, located in Independence, Ohio, decided to move to Ameriprise for a better digital client experience.

Bob Ross, Terence Hagedorn and Matthew Caton with Integrity Financial, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of Integrity Financial.

“Ameriprise hands down has the best client experience technology, and we’re excited to tap into its power to take our client service model to the next level,” said Ross, who has over 30 years of experience as a wealth advisor. “Clients like how easy it is to access their accounts, see their goals and progress in a single digital view, and review all their investments in one consolidated statement. As advisors, we appreciate how Ameriprise’s technology platform gives us a clear, comprehensive picture of clients’ financial situations and goals in just a few clicks.”

The team evaluated many options. They wanted a firm that honors advisor independence, has a robust technology platform with client-friendly tools, and supports advisors who serve clients with Biblical principles. Ross and his team first seriously considered Ameriprise after engaging with a firm representative at a Kingdom Advisors Annual Conference in 2019 and discovering that the firm delivers on their criteria.

“Our mission is to help clients align their principles with their investments and financial plan, as appropriate. I’m looking forward to engaging with other advisors in Ameriprise’s Christian Franchise Advisor Network who are also committed to serving clients with Christian principles front and center,” said Ross.

Integrity Financial was founded in 1991. The team is supported locally by Ameriprise senior field vice president Bill Cupach.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

