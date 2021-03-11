 

Block listing application

11 March 2021

Mothercare plc (“Mothercare” or the “Company”)

Block Listing

Mothercare announces that an application has been made to The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 23,356,329 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) to be admitted to trading on AIM. Following the General Meeting held on 10 February 2021, the Company expects the admission of the Company’s Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 12 March 2021. Simultaneously, the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc and to the premium listing segment of the Official List will be cancelled.  A further announcement will be made in due course.

The application is being made in respect of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Mothercare plc SAYE plans and the Warrants exercise. When issued, the Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 12 March 2021.

Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc                                                                      Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer                                                           
Kevin Rusling, Chief Operating Officer                                                         

Numis Securities Limited (Financial Advisor & NOMAD)               Tel: 020 7260 1000
Luke Bordewich
Henry Slater

Media enquiries to:
MHP Communications                                                          Email: mothercare@mhpc.com
Tim Rowntree                                                                         Tel: 0203 128 8742
Alistair de Kare-Silver                                                




Wertpapier


