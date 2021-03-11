 

Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on March 18, 2021, hosted by Raymond James.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before March 18, 2021.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President,
  Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890



17.02.21
Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Common Share