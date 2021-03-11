Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on March 18, 2021, hosted by Raymond James.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before March 18, 2021.