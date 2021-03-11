ETS Strategic Capital Announces New Deals, Expands Portfolio

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS Strategic Capital, a unit within ETS focused on growing its educational business and advancing the organization's strategic mission impact through equity investments, growth partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced new deals with two companies that allow for the further expansion of the group's portfolio.

The new companies joining ETS Strategic Capital's portfolio include:

MPOWER Financing: A Washington, D.C. and Bangalore, India based FinTech lender focused on increasing access for the international and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) student communities that are currently underserved by conventional banks. ETS Strategic Capital made a minority investment in MPOWER Financing's most recently-closed financing round and plans to leverage its largely international connections to student borrowers in Asia-Pacific regions, primarily India and China . This connection will aim to help increase synergies between student borrowers globally and ETS's GRE and TOEFL programs. https://www.mpowerfinancing.com

"MPOWER is delighted to be working with ETS and exploring ways to support the millions of students who test with them globally every year. By democratizing access to financing, we hope an even greater number of qualified students around the globe will venture to study in North America," said Manu Smadja, MPOWER Financing's CEO and Co-founder. "As impact-oriented firms with a global outlook, our teams instantly connected and are excited to help students attain the best possible educational outcomes."

Vericant: Vericant is comprised of United States , China and internationally-located teams of admissions professionals who are working to help transform the face of international admissions and assessment. Vericant aims to aid admissions officers in being able to better evaluate their candidates through 1:1 video interviews, allowing them to make informed decisions with comprehensive information. Via a cross-border M&A transaction, ETS Strategic Capital has acquired Vericant, which going forward will operate as a new subsidiary of ETS. Vericant's services are not new to ETS – they were previously utilized in strategic collaboration as part of ETS's TOEFL ITP Plus for China solution, which was developed to support Chinese students while in-person TOEFL iBT testing was suspended as a result of COVID-19. https://www.vericant.com/

"Our broader vision is to have a video interview with every application to the institutions," said Guy Sivan, CEO of Vericant. "We have spent years focused on developing and delivering the tools, systems and expertise of our interviews-as-a-service solution to institutions and students worldwide and I can't think of a better way to continue to expand our impact than by joining ETS."