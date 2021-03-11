 

ETS Strategic Capital Announces New Deals, Expands Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

ETS Strategic Capital executes transactions with two innovative tech companies in further expansion and growth of investment and acquisition portfolio

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS Strategic Capital, a unit within ETS focused on growing its educational business and advancing the organization's strategic mission impact through equity investments, growth partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced new deals with two companies that allow for the further expansion of the group's portfolio.

ETS STRATEGIC CAPITAL - Investments • Partnerships • M&A

The new companies joining ETS Strategic Capital's portfolio include:

  • MPOWER Financing: A Washington, D.C. and Bangalore, India based FinTech lender focused on increasing access for the international and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) student communities that are currently underserved by conventional banks. ETS Strategic Capital made a minority investment in MPOWER Financing's most recently-closed financing round and plans to leverage its largely international connections to student borrowers in Asia-Pacific regions, primarily India and China. This connection will aim to help increase synergies between student borrowers globally and ETS's GRE and TOEFL programs. https://www.mpowerfinancing.com

"MPOWER is delighted to be working with ETS and exploring ways to support the millions of students who test with them globally every year. By democratizing access to financing, we hope an even greater number of qualified students around the globe will venture to study in North America," said Manu Smadja, MPOWER Financing's CEO and Co-founder. "As impact-oriented firms with a global outlook, our teams instantly connected and are excited to help students attain the best possible educational outcomes."

  • Vericant: Vericant is comprised of United States, China and internationally-located teams of admissions professionals who are working to help transform the face of international admissions and assessment. Vericant aims to aid admissions officers in being able to better evaluate their candidates through 1:1 video interviews, allowing them to make informed decisions with comprehensive information. Via a cross-border M&A transaction, ETS Strategic Capital has acquired Vericant, which going forward will operate as a new subsidiary of ETS. Vericant's services are not new to ETS – they were previously utilized in strategic collaboration as part of ETS's TOEFL ITP Plus for China solution, which was developed to support Chinese students while in-person TOEFL iBT testing was suspended as a result of COVID-19. https://www.vericant.com/

"Our broader vision is to have a video interview with every application to the institutions," said Guy Sivan, CEO of Vericant. "We have spent years focused on developing and delivering the tools, systems and expertise of our interviews-as-a-service solution to institutions and students worldwide and I can't think of a better way to continue to expand our impact than by joining ETS."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ETS Strategic Capital Announces New Deals, Expands Portfolio ETS Strategic Capital executes transactions with two innovative tech companies in further expansion and growth of investment and acquisition portfolio PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ETS Strategic Capital, a unit within ETS focused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Government Work Report sets goals for 2021
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
VERSO Capital Successfully Closes Series Seed in NITRO Beverage Inc
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area