 

The City of Indianapolis Transforms Citizen Services and Streamlines Government Operations with GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today a strategic relationship with Indianapolis and Marion County, IN, that spans three GTY subsidiaries, CityBase, eCivis and OpenCounter, to support digital transformation and modernization efforts in the city-county.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, has worked with Indianapolis and Marion County to make government services more accessible since 2016. By creating Indianapolis’s “digital city hall,” Indy.gov, CityBase has helped the city to improve communication between government and constituents, allow residents to easily locate information and complete tasks, and establish a unified experience across every agency and department. By consolidating technology on CityBase’s cloud-based infrastructure, the city was also able to cut costs and reduce its reliance on hosted, on-premises solutions.

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, provides Indianapolis with grants management services to drive efficiency and improve the impact of grant funded services and programs for communities. The cloud-based service empowers employees to automate processes and operate remotely during COVID-19, allowing for improvements in the delivery of services and the reduction in administrative burden that will benefit grants operations in the future.

OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, has worked with Indianapolis to streamline and optimize the business planning process since 2014. The online ZoningCheck tool makes it easier for applicants to navigate and understand the zoning and planning processes on their own, while the Business Portal helps applicants understand which permits they’ll need, which incentives they have access to, and how much it will all cost.

“Today, Indianapolis residents can pay their bills, schedule appointments, and interact with most businesses from a mobile device. It’s critical that government services are just as readily available,” said Elliott Patrick, Chief Information Officer for the City of Indianapolis. “Over, time we’ve built on our strong relationship with GTY Technology to meet the evolving needs of our community. CityBase, eCivis and OpenCounter have been great partners, working in concert with us to identify and implement solutions that transform the way we deliver government services. We look forward to continuing to grow together in the future.”

