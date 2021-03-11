 

Certara Set to Join Russell 1000 Index

Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 1000 Index, effective after the U.S. market open on March 22, 2021, according to a preliminary list of quarterly IPO additions posted February 26, 2021.

The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the 1,000 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index based on total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 1000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.

“Certara’s anticipated inclusion in the Russell 1000 validates our strong financial performance as our customers continue to grow their adoption of biosimulation and our end-to-end platform,” said William F. Feehery, chief executive officer of Certara. “We are proud to have achieved this major milestone that will increase awareness of our stock in the investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 1000 Index and the Russell U.S. Indexes, go to the FTSE Russell website.

About Certara:
 Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

About FTSE Russell:
 FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com



