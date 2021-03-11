 

Spherical Nucleic Acid Technology Shows Promising Results in Phase 0 Trial in Patients With Glioblastoma at Northwestern University

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, is pleased to share that researchers at Northwestern University have utilized Exicure’s licensed first generation gold-nanoparticle SNA technology in an investigator-initiated trial for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), a deadly form of brain cancer.

The results were published in an article in Science Translational Medicine. https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/13/584/eabb3945 DOI:10.1126/scitranslmed.abb3945

The researchers that led the study, Drs. Priya Kumthekar and Alexander Stegh, conducted a single-arm, open-label phase 0 first-in-human clinical trial (NCT03020017) to determine safety, pharmacokinetics, intratumoral accumulation and gene-suppressive activity of systemically administered SNAs comprised of siRNA specific for the GBM oncogene Bcl2L12. Patients with recurrent GBM were treated with intravenous administration of siBcl2L12-SNAs (NU-0129).

The paper reports first-in-human evidence that siRNA-based SNAs can be administered intravenously, cross the blood-brain-barrier in glioblastoma patients, accumulate in GBM tumor cells, and engage with their target gene.

“We congratulate Drs. Kumthekar and Stegh on these results,” said Dr. David Giljohann, the CEO of Exicure. He added, “We are excited about the impact to patients and its implications in treating other diseases, as Exicure continues to build and grow our pipeline in neurological disorders.”

Exicure anticipates filing an IND for its lead program in Friedreich’s ataxia by the end of 2021.

About Glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common and most aggressive type of primary malignant tumor of the central nervous system. The global incidence of glioblastoma is less than 10 per 100,000 people. Standard treatment for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma can include surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy, but treatment options are limited. The last investigational medicine to improve survival for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005. The five-year survival rate of patients with GBM is less than five percent.

14:45 Uhr
Exicure, Inc. Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Progress
09.03.21
Exicure Announces Appointments of Elizabeth Garofalo, M.D., and Andrew Sassine to Its Board of Directors
03.03.21
Exicure Granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Cavrotolimod
23.02.21
Exicure Announces Presentation at 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference