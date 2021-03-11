Mortgage Rates Continue to Increase

“As the economy improves given labor market optimism, continued vaccination roll-out and additional stimulus pending, mortgage interest rates increased this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “But even as rates rise modestly, the housing market remains healthy on the cusp of spring homebuying season. Homebuyer demand is strong and, for homeowners who have not refinanced but are looking to do so, they have not yet lost the opportunity.”

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.05 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending March 11, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 3.02 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.36 percent.

averaged 3.05 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending March 11, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 3.02 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.36 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.38 percent with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.77 percent.

averaged 2.38 percent with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.77 percent. 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.77 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.73 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.01 percent.



The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions . Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

