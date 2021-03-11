Todos Medical Applauds Senate and House Passage of the American Recovery Act
NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, March 11, 2021
NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening,
diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today applauded the Senate and House’s passage of the American Recovery
Act.
“The US Federal Government is responding appropriately given the scale of the COVID-19 problem we face,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “This bill will dramatically increase funding for the products and services Todos is providing to the lab marketplace, as well as products Todos is developing for SARS-CoV-2 early detection, COVID-19 quarantine release testing and COVID-19 immunity profile monitoring that will support a comprehensive, coordinated nationwide response for both vaccinated adults, as well as the unvaccinated population which includes children. As the US begins to re-open its economy, and importantly children go back to school, the support provided by this bill will cushion the challenges we will face as we attempt to return to normalcy.”
The American Recovery Act addresses many of the systemic problems with COVID testing-related response efforts by providing $50B in direct funding for priorities including SARS-CoV-2 testing and genomic sequencing for variant surveillance, COVID-19 immunity profiling and monitoring in at-risk populations. This funding could also support the commercialization of Todos’ suite of proprietary 3CL protease diagnostic and screening tests currently in development.
The American Recovery Act also intends to boost funding for antiviral solutions that could complement the national vaccination plan. Pfizer is currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of the injectable 3CL protease inhibitor PF-00835321 in COVID-19 patients ( https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.09.12.293498v3 ). The 3CL protease is a novel therapeutic target whose inhibition has been shown to dramatically slow the replication of coronaviruses in vitro in published studies (https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/12/557/eabc5332 ).
