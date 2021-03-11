Todos Medical Applauds Senate and House Passage of the American Recovery Act

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today applauded the Senate and House’s passage of the American Recovery Act.



“The US Federal Government is responding appropriately given the scale of the COVID-19 problem we face,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “This bill will dramatically increase funding for the products and services Todos is providing to the lab marketplace, as well as products Todos is developing for SARS-CoV-2 early detection, COVID-19 quarantine release testing and COVID-19 immunity profile monitoring that will support a comprehensive, coordinated nationwide response for both vaccinated adults, as well as the unvaccinated population which includes children. As the US begins to re-open its economy, and importantly children go back to school, the support provided by this bill will cushion the challenges we will face as we attempt to return to normalcy.”