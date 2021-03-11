 

Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) – together through their joint venture company Fionet Rapid Response Group Inc (“FRR”) – are pleased to announce that further to its press release on February 24, FRR and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) have executed the aforementioned agreement which sees the Fionet Pandemic Management Platform deployed for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time reporting at Toronto - Lester B. Pearson International Airport (“Toronto Pearson”).

This multi-million-dollar program, with direct application to testing staff and restoring flights departing Toronto Pearson, is funded by the Government of Canada through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Under the agreement, the Fionet Platform has been deployed at Toronto Pearson to manage COVID-19 testing for airport employees and international departing passengers. Employee antigen testing commenced on March 8, 2021. The commercial terms of Fionet’s deployment include a per-test charge.

The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced an Order requiring all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested before their flight departs and to present the negative result to the airline before boarding the flight. Similar orders have been announced in multiple international destinations. The Fionet Platform will enable meeting this requirement.

“Toronto Pearson’s leadership is on local, national, and international display in this program,” said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of Fionet Rapid Response Group and Fio Corporation. “Working with such leaders and working for a mission with substantial impact on people’s safety and on the economy excites our team every single day. What we are accomplishing here is scalable and can be made available in many other locations.”

To provide professional healthcare staff to administer tests and operate diagnostic devices, FRR has entered into an agreement with OnPoint1 Health. For certain medical oversight of the project, FRR has entered into an agreement with Medevaq Inc.

The testing program utilizes Fionet’s high-throughput testing solution, including multiple mobile point-of-need devices connected in real-time to cloud data services, processing high quantities of rapid antigen tests per hour and capable of turning around test results within 20 minutes.

