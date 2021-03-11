 

Verano Holdings Announces Closing of C$100 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 16:07  |  58   |   |   

Chicago, IL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano” or the “Company”) (CSE: VRNO) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the “Offering”) of special warrants of the Company (the "Special Warrants”) for gross proceeds of C$100,035,000. The Offering was co-led by Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 3,510,000 Special Warrants at a price of $28.50 per Special Warrant. Each Special Warrant will entitle its holder to receive, for no additional consideration, and subject to adjustment, one (1) class A subordinate voting share of the Company upon the deemed exercise thereof in accordance with the terms of the special warrant indenture governing the Special Warrants.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

“Verano has sustained significant growth since its inception, driven by a combination of organic and acquisitive engagements,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “The closing of this financing will support our focused strategy of deepening our presence, across our footprint, in order to achieve market-leading positions. We are very appreciative of the backing from our syndicate partners and shareholders, as well as grateful for the confidence in our team and collective vision going forward.”

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 750,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.veranogrown.com

