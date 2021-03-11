Michelin Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
March 11th, 2021
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
2021/02/28
|
178,345,027
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 237,478,437
Number of voting rights: 237,478,437*
* Considering 0 treasury shares
|
COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 356,678,604
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France
|
