EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 11.03.2021, 16:30 | 20 | 0 | 0 11.03.2021, 16:30 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Evaristo Paez Rasmussen (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Group Chief Investment Officer - responsible for the day-to-day

management of the Atrium Group



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: shares

type: acquisition

date: 10.03.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a Trading Venue

currency: Euro





price volume

2.67 11326



total volume: 11326

total price: 30240.42

average price: 2.67





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





explanation: Acquisition of shares under the Employee Share Participation Plan









Further inquiry note:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4861501

OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited





reason:reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilitiesfunction: Group Chief Investment Officer - responsible for the day-to-daymanagement of the Atrium Group--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer information:name: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedLegal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56--------------------------------------------------------------------------------information about deal:ISIN: JE00B3DCF752description of the financial instrument: sharestype: acquisitiondate: 10.03.2021; UTC+01:00market: Outside a Trading Venuecurrency: Europrice volume2.67 11326total volume: 11326total price: 30240.42average price: 2.67--------------------------------------------------------------------------------explanation: Acquisition of shares under the Employee Share Participation PlanFurther inquiry note:For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.:+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyRichard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4861501OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Diesen Artikel teilen Diskussion: Atrium hohe dividendenrendite Wertpapier

Atrium European Real Estate Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer