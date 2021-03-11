Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize Delivery Models Across Mine Sites

Denver and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys BPM

(https://www.infosysbpm.com/) , the business process management arm of Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), today announced a five-year extension

to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT),

the world's largest gold mining company, to standardize and digitize delivery

models across its mine sites. Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will

drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence

(AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont.



As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end

digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service

offering. Infosys BPM will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced

techniques like knowledge management, simulation, and best-in-class processes.

DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard

operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized

processes.







their Accounts Payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for

real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to

identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.



"We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardizing and

digitizing supply chain processes across our regions. Infosys BPM's strong

leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable

significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost

savings," said Ryan Plourde, Group Executive - Supply Chain, Newmont Corporation

.



Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, "Infosys BPM is delighted to

extend our strategic collaboration with Newmont to standardize and digitally

transform processes across mine sites in different geographies. This engagement

leverages our deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI

and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining. This is a testament to

our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, i.e. harmonization,

continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy.

The success of this digital transformation attests to Infosys BPM's longstanding

relationship with Newmont and can be a real game-changer in the sector."



About Infosys BPM



Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, was set up in April

2002. Infosys BPM's technology heritage and investment in business domain

centers of excellence, and its holistic approach of end-to-end transformative Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



