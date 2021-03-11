 

Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize Delivery Models Across Mine Sites

11.03.2021   

Denver and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys BPM
(https://www.infosysbpm.com/) , the business process management arm of Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), today announced a five-year extension
to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT),
the world's largest gold mining company, to standardize and digitize delivery
models across its mine sites. Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will
drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence
(AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont.

As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end
digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service
offering. Infosys BPM will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced
techniques like knowledge management, simulation, and best-in-class processes.
DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard
operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized
processes.

Infosys BPM will also improve Newmont's touchless invoice processing across
their Accounts Payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for
real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to
identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

"We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardizing and
digitizing supply chain processes across our regions. Infosys BPM's strong
leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable
significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost
savings," said Ryan Plourde, Group Executive - Supply Chain, Newmont Corporation
.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, "Infosys BPM is delighted to
extend our strategic collaboration with Newmont to standardize and digitally
transform processes across mine sites in different geographies. This engagement
leverages our deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI
and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining. This is a testament to
our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, i.e. harmonization,
continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy.
The success of this digital transformation attests to Infosys BPM's longstanding
relationship with Newmont and can be a real game-changer in the sector."

About Infosys BPM

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, was set up in April
2002. Infosys BPM's technology heritage and investment in business domain
centers of excellence, and its holistic approach of end-to-end transformative
