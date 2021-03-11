 

Elekta's Board of Directors proposes additional dividend of SEK 0.90 per share

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) proposes an extra dividend for the fiscal year 2019/20.

According to the communication in connection with the ordinary dividend, the Board announced that Elekta may propose an additional dividend so that the total dividend for the fiscal year 2019/20 is in line with the previous annual level. The proposal is based on the Board's assessment of the conditions in the form of the general economic outlook and the development of Covid-19.

The Board proposes an extra dividend of SEK 0.90 per share, which corresponds to approximately SEK 344 million. Together with the ordinary dividend, which was paid in September, the total dividend for the fiscal year 2019/20 would amount to SEK 1.80 per share, corresponding to SEK 688 M (688) and 64 (57) percent of the year's net profit.

The Board intends to call the shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting in April 2021 for a decision on the additional dividend.

* Figures in parentheses refer to the dividend for the fiscal year 2018/19.

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 16:15 CET on March 11, 2021. (REGMAR)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

