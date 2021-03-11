 

Auction details Inflation-linked bonds

Auction date March 18, 2021                  

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2026-06-01 3112 SE0008014062 0.125% 500
2032-06-01 3111 SE0007045745 0.125% 750

Settlement date March 22, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 18, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
fo@riksgalden.se




