Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2021 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Boeckers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.244 EUR 9244.00 EUR
9.258 EUR 740.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.2450 EUR 9984.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


11.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65001  11.03.2021 



Diskussion: K+S - der Vereinigungsthread
Wertpapier


