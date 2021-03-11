 

Utz Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Promotions and Sweepstakes Galore!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 16:45  |  36   |   |   

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, is pleased to usher in National Potato Chip Day, while it begins its 100th year of making great-tasting, family-favorite snack foods. Held this year on Sunday, March 14th, National Potato Chip Day recognizes America’s number one snack food, potato chips! While the original reigns supreme and with a total of 1.6 billion pounds sold in 2020, BBQ is the clear favorite flavor when it comes to flavored potato chips.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005660/en/

Happy National Potato Chip Day! Source: Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Happy National Potato Chip Day! Source: Utz Quality Foods, LLC

To celebrate this auspicious holiday, Utz launches its redesigned website found at Utzsnacks.com. The new website provides shareholders and visitors with easy navigation, larger images, a new Build Your FavorUTZ for creating mix & match orders and a subscription option to ensure a regular flow of Utz snacks. Act now and until March 31st, fans can join the Utz Centennial Club which unlocks “free” on-line shipping at Utzsnacks.com or by texting “UTZ” to 80519 ** and offers members exclusive information on new items, promotions, discounts, limited edition gear, and more. Don’t miss out!

To further commemorate National Potato Chip Day, Utz is also offering the Ultimate Chip Day FavorUTZ Sweepstakes! To enter, visit Ultimate Chip Day FavorUTZ Sweepstakes! No purchase necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on March 15, 2021 at 12pm EST. View official rules and alternative means of entry at Ultimate Chip Day FavorUTZ Sweepstakes! Void where prohibited.

“Throughout our 100 year history, our fans have been extremely passionate about Utz potato chips and their many favorite flavors,” said Mark Schreiber, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC, “This year, there is no better way to commemorate National Potato Chip Day than with our new website and Centennial Club which provides members a first-look at our exciting new items, promotions and more. And, this is just the start of many things to come as we honor and celebrate our 100th year anniversary!”

Utz brand potato chips and other snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz potato chip!

#Nationalpotatochipday

** By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Utz Snacks at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. See Privacy (Utz Privacy Policy) & Terms (Utz Terms & Conditions) policies.

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Utz Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Promotions and Sweepstakes Galore! Utz Quality Foods, LLC, is pleased to usher in National Potato Chip Day, while it begins its 100th year of making great-tasting, family-favorite snack foods. Held this year on Sunday, March 14th, National Potato Chip Day recognizes America’s number …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Utz Brands to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 18, 2021