Lincoln Tech CEO To Address Education Technology Conference

“Over the last 12 months, we’ve seen tremendous shifts in how our sector delivers critical hands-on training,” Shaw says. “At Lincoln Tech, we accelerated our existing Blended Learning capabilities to quickly and effectively shift all of our classes to a hybrid model with little or no interruption to the student experience. The student response was overwhelmingly positive, which speaks to the adaptability of our outstanding instructors. I look forward to sharing our organization’s experience with the panel and attendees.”

West Orange, NJ, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces that President and CEO Scott Shaw will be a featured speaker at Landmark Ventures’ Social Innovation Summit on Wednesday, March 17 th at 1pm EDT. The webinar, “EdTech: One Pandemic Year Later,” will examine transformations in education technology in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Shaw adds that the goal of improving student outcomes must remain the focus throughout the industry, regardless of outside conditions or educational delivery methods. At Lincoln Tech, graduates are entering career fields such as healthcare support, automotive and transportation fields, skilled trades such as HVAC, Welding, and Computerized Manufacturing, and Information Technology – all of which are essential now and will help move the country forward after the pandemic.

The Social Innovation Summit is a platform designed to elevate groundbreaking ideas and innovative leaders who are making a difference and changing the world for the better. Also speaking at the event will be Miriam Brady, Senior Program Manager for Digital Inclusion at Microsoft; George Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Cengage; and Mel Ochoa, Chief Operating Officer for Landmark Ventures.

“It’s an honor to be asked to join these leaders at such an important event for our industry and for the education community at large,” Shaw says.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3t4vdEj.

