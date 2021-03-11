Astor Investment Management Wins Two 2021 Lipper Fund Awards

Astor Investment Management LLC (“Astor”) is pleased to announce it has been awarded two Refinitiv 2021 Lipper Fund Awards in the United States for outstanding fund performance. The Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I (GBLMX) is being lauded in the Alternative Multi-Strategy Funds category as the best fund over the past 3 and 5 years out of 39 and 31 funds, respectively. This is the second consecutive annual award for the Astor Macro Alternative Fund as the best fund over the past 3 years in the category. Astor also received a Refinitiv Lipper Award as the best small company fund family in the “mixed assets” asset class group in the United States Group Awards category for the 2020 awards presented last year.

“Receiving this prestigious recognition in this incredibly competitive industry is a true credit to the work, research and due diligence our team at Astor delivers each and every day,” said Rob Stein, founder and CEO of Astor Investment Management. “It’s deeply satisfying to once again be acknowledged by and associated with the Lipper Fund Awards alongside our esteemed peers.”