 

Astor Investment Management Wins Two 2021 Lipper Fund Awards

Astor Investment Management LLC (“Astor”) is pleased to announce it has been awarded two Refinitiv 2021 Lipper Fund Awards in the United States for outstanding fund performance. The Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I (GBLMX) is being lauded in the Alternative Multi-Strategy Funds category as the best fund over the past 3 and 5 years out of 39 and 31 funds, respectively. This is the second consecutive annual award for the Astor Macro Alternative Fund as the best fund over the past 3 years in the category. Astor also received a Refinitiv Lipper Award as the best small company fund family in the “mixed assets” asset class group in the United States Group Awards category for the 2020 awards presented last year.

“Receiving this prestigious recognition in this incredibly competitive industry is a true credit to the work, research and due diligence our team at Astor delivers each and every day,” said Rob Stein, founder and CEO of Astor Investment Management. “It’s deeply satisfying to once again be acknowledged by and associated with the Lipper Fund Awards alongside our esteemed peers.”

The Astor Macro Alternative Fund (GBLMX) pursues what hedge funds attempt to deliver to portfolios, with the lower cost, greater transparency and daily liquidity of a mutual fund. GBLMX employs multiple robust, systematic strategies across diverse asset classes, that are often beyond individual investors’ reach. The fund seeks to provide positive returns over a market cycle regardless of market conditions or general market direction.

“Being honored for the performance of the Astor Macro Alternative Fund in consecutive years is validation of our mission to provide fundamentally-driven, economics-based and risk managed asset allocation,” continued Stein. “It’s a testament to our firm’s dedication to creating and growing innovative products that serve our clients.”

ABOUT ASTOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

Astor is a registered investment adviser headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York. Advising more than $2B in assets, Astor employs data-driven strategies catering to varying risk tolerances and portfolio objectives. The company uses a fundamentally driven research model that includes the proprietary Astor Economic Index (AEI) to make its investment allocation decisions. Our investment philosophy is based upon the belief that diligent analysis of economic data can provide valuable signals for longer-term financial market allocations. For more information on Astor Investment Management or the AEI visit http://www.astorim.com

Wertpapier


