Silver Rain Games Inks Major Deal With Electronic Arts

Silver Rain Games, an interactive entertainment development studio co-founded by BAFTA-nominated actor and producer Abubakar Salim has signed a major deal with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label, which is dedicated to elevating bold independent studios. EA Originals will provide funding for the up-and coming studio’s unannounced IP, as well as guidance and support in the team’s journey to bring a fresh perspective to games and to the industry.

Silver Rain x EA Originals (Graphic: Business Wire)

Silver Rain, which is based in the U.K., was co-founded in December 2019 by Salim, best known for his role on HBO’s hit show Raised by Wolves, alongside Melissa Phillips, who will lead as Head of Studio, who previously worked as the BAFTA Games Programme manager on BAFTA Games programs and events. The company was launched with the intent to generate thought-provoking and innovative games and content across different mediums of entertainment. Since its inception late last year, the studio has quickly grown to approximately 20 staff members, who all currently work remotely.

“In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings,” said Salim. "We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development.”

“We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together,” said Phillips. “I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating.”

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain,” said Matt Bilbey, EVP Strategic Growth. “They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players.”

For more information and to stay up to date on games from the EA Originals label, visit www.ea.com/ea-originals. To learn more about EA Partners, the division within Electronic Arts that seeks out the best and boldest talent from independent studios around the world and partners with them to help deliver their incredible games to players across all platforms and devices, visit www.ea.com/partners.

About Silver Rain

Silver Rain Games is an independent game development studio based in the United Kingdom. The studio was formed with the intention of welcoming new audiences to games through creating thought-provoking and innovative games and content across different mediums of entertainment.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Category: Company News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005106/en/