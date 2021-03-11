 

Keysight and Aview Join Forces to Build a Millimeter Wave Radar Laboratory

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has announced that Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.

Keysight and Aview sign a memorandum of cooperation. (Left: Qitao Pan, regional sales manager for East China at Keysight. Right: He Hongxin, general manager of Aview Technology) (Photo: Business Wire)

Millimeter wave radar is a critical sensor for the realization of autonomous driving. The development of millimeter wave automotive radar must minimize propagation loss, phase noise and frequency response errors, as well as the impact of noise on the evaluation module (EVM). As a result, testing millimeter waves, especially the 76-81 GHz frequency band, requires a fast, accurate and reliable test solution. Keysight's radar target simulator covers a frequency range of 76-81 GHz with accurate and superior performance, providing a repeatable millimeter wave radar emulation function with flexible distance range definition.

Aview is committed to the development of high-performance automated line and test systems for millimeter wave radars, cameras and other components for image sensing applications, as well as providing the related research and development and testing. Keysight will provide the platform for millimeter wave radar spanning R&D performance verification to production testing, speeding technological innovation in the automotive industry and enabling solutions to be quickly introduced to the market.

"The establishment of a joint millimeter wave radar laboratory by Keysight Technologies and Aview is a win-win initiative for both companies and their customers,” stated Pan Qitao, regional sales manager for East China at Keysight. “Both will work collaboratively together to help the automotive industry to quickly introduce innovative products to the market and support the realization phase of autonomous driving."

"The laboratory jointly established by Keysight and Aview will enhance the technical strength of millimeter wave radar, while supporting the development of the autonomous driving market,” said He Hongxin, general manager of Aview Technology. “Keysight’s advanced test solutions, combined with the overall automated assembly technology and integration capabilities of Aview, is a strong alliance that promotes and supports the development of the automotive millimeter wave radar industry."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.



