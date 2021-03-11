 

Arcadis nominates Carla Mahieu to its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, March 11, 2021– Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announces that it has nominated Ms. Carla Mahieu for appointment to the company's Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The Supervisory Board is submitting a non-binding nomination for the appointment of Ms. C. Mahieu as member of the Supervisory Board at the annual General Meeting on April 29, 2021. If appointed, Ms. Mahieu will fill the vacancy that will be created by the departure of Ms. R. Markland, who has served as a Supervisory Board member since 2009 and is consequently not eligible for re-appointment. The appointment will be for a period of four years and will continue through the end of the annual General Meeting in 2025 and any adjournment thereof. If appointed, Ms. Mahieu will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Selection Committee.


Carla Mahieu is currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Aegon N.V. and has been in this role since 2010. She was appointed to the Management Board at Aegon N.V. in 2016. Prior to joining Aegon N.V., Ms. Mahieu held various senior management positions at Royal Philips N.V., Spencer Stuart and Royal Dutch Shell.

Ms. Mahieu has significant Supervisory Board membership experience, currently with VodafoneZiggo and previously with Royal BAM Group. She has also been nominated for appointment to the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM N.V. in May 2021. Ms. Mahieu has a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Amsterdam.
Ms. Mahieu complies with the independence criteria of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and the profile drawn up by the Supervisory Board. She also complies with the statutory regime limiting the number of supervisory positions that may be held by members of the Supervisory Board under the Dutch Civil Code.

Niek Hoek, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis stated: “We set the objective to replace Ms. Markland with a candidate with a special focus on people and organization topics, given the people centric nature of Arcadis’ business as a professional services company. Ms. Mahieu also has a solid understanding of the Arcadis business environment. With her background in the areas of digitization, transformation, governance, compliance and public affairs she will bring invaluable expertise to the Supervisory Board. I also want to thank Ruth Markland for her significant contributions to Arcadis over the past 12 years. She has been a very valuable member of the Supervisory Board and we wish her all the best for the future.”

