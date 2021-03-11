Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-126

MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-126 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 18, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $98.000 6.99 S+6 1.31900% 1.30968% $99.9978 A-2 $960.024 9.79 S+18 2.07400% 1.73206% $102.9966 A-M $159.609 9.85 S+23 1.79200% 1.78621% $99.9926 X1 $1,058.024 9.28 T+85 0.44519% 2.29510% $3.1354 XAM $159.609 9.60 Non-Offered X3 $98.727 9.71 T+265 2.74926% 4.14052% $21.5003

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Bancroft Capital, LLC, Brean Capital, LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC



Related Links

The K-126 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K126 Mortgage Trust (K126 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K126 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-126 Certificates.