Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-126
MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-126 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about March 18, 2021.
K-126 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$98.000
|6.99
|S+6
|1.31900%
|1.30968%
|$99.9978
|A-2
|$960.024
|9.79
|S+18
|2.07400%
|1.73206%
|$102.9966
|A-M
|$159.609
|9.85
|S+23
|1.79200%
|1.78621%
|$99.9926
|X1
|$1,058.024
|9.28
|T+85
|0.44519%
|2.29510%
|$3.1354
|XAM
|$159.609
|9.60
|Non-Offered
|X3
|$98.727
|9.71
|T+265
|2.74926%
|4.14052%
|$21.5003
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
- Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Bancroft Capital, LLC, Brean Capital, LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC
The K-126 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K126 Mortgage Trust (K126 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K126 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-126 Certificates.
