Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 March 2021 at 18:15 EET


Sanoma Corporation issues a EUR 200 million bond

Sanoma Corporation (”Sanoma”) issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 200 million. The 3-year bond matures on 18 March 2024. It carries a fixed annual interest of 0.625 per cent and has an issue price of 99.625 per cent. The offering was allocated to approx. 65 investors.

Sanoma will submit an application to have the bond listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The listing prospectus of the bond approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority is expected to be available on Sanoma’s website at www.sanoma.com/en/investors on or about 19 March 2021. The net proceeds from the issuance of the bond will be used to repay a EUR 200 million bridge loan drawn in connection with the acquisition of Santillana Spain.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc are acting as joint lead managers for the issuance of the bond.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 5605601

Important Information

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.




Disclaimer

