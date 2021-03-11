Healixa Inc. Appoints Jessica Muzquiz to Advisory Board

Muzquiz was a natural choice to lead the charge in advising the Company’s pharmacy acquisitions, pharmacy operations, and solutions development. Her extensive leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies as well as her accomplished career in the United States military is best-in-class. Through working with Frazier Healthcare to her instrumental role within the BriovaRx, Catamaran acquisition by Optum for 12.8 billion, her contribution to the healthcare, health tech, and logistic sectors are both unique and noteworthy.

Holbrook, New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Jessica Muzquiz to its Advisory Board, effective immediately. This announcement closely follows the Company’s March 8, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Rep. Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board.

Muzquiz served as Vice President - Human Capital Partner at UnitedHealth Group Inc., following the acquisition of Catamaran Corp. by OptumRx, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Previously, Muzquiz served in executive leadership roles at Supreme Group and the United States Postal Service. Muzquiz began her career in the United States Army, where she was decorated two times with the Army Achievement Medal, and decorated three times with the Army Commendation Medal. Muzquiz holds her Bachelor of Science and MBA from Waynesburg University.

"Jessica's background in complex and regulated logistics fascinated me from the start. She grew Supreme Group’s workforce from 5 to over 2,000 employees in six months and then duplicated that growth management a few years later in the specialty pharmacy space with Catamaran, OptumRx, and beyond. Her forward-thinking mind and ability to execute at large scale are commendable. On behalf of the entire Board, we are eager to realize Jessica’s proven organizational impact. We are excited to see what our futures hold together," says CEO Ian Parker.

“I’m excited to be joining the Company during a period of tremendous growth,” commented Jessica Muzquiz. “I look forward to applying my skills and experience in leading transformation at an organization committed to serving the needs of their customers in such an innovative way.”

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

