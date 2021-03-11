 

Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Amarillo, TX

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open a new fulfillment center in Amarillo, Texas. The new operations facility is expected to create over 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the Amarillo community and are thrilled to be able to expand our operations in the Texas panhandle,” said Mark Marzano, Director of Operations at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 500 new, full-time jobs for the local community.”

In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, which is expected to launch in early 2022, Amazon employees will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“To say that the addition of Amazon to Amarillo is exciting is an understatement,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Amazon is one of the more incredibly successful companies in U.S. history. This company will have a significant presence in Amarillo that will provide a boost to not only the Amarillo economy, but the economy of the entire Texas Panhandle. Amazon is creating hundreds of good-paying jobs for Amarillo. This will have a major ripple effect on the local and area economy. I want to congratulate the Amarillo Economic Development Corp. for the hard work in helping make this fantastic partnership with Amazon a reality, and we welcome Amazon, its jobs and its opportunities to Amarillo.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading $15 per hour starting wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amazon to Amarillo,” Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, stated. “The addition of the Amazon fulfillment center in Amarillo will have a large impact on not only our community, but the entire Texas Panhandle. Amazon’s investment in our city includes the creation of 500 new, full-time jobs. Amarillo has always been a logistical hub, and Amazon’s facility will reinforce this.”

Amazon leverages its scale to help support local communities. Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“We’re proud the new Amazon fulfillment center has chosen Amarillo to call home,” Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said. “This economic development success is a major achievement not only for Potter County, but Amarillo as a whole. The addition of this facility will go on to fuel economic growth for years to come.”

Amazon in Texas:

  • Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 70,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.
  • Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.
  • More than 116,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Texas are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

Additional Resources:

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.



