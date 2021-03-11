BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.22. The dividend is payable April 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2021.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

