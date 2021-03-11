 

Waturu Holding A/S – information on annual accounts 2020 and expected sales 2021

Company announcement nr. 65
Vejle, March 11th 2021

Information on annual accounts 2020 and expected sales 2021


The companys board of directors has today in connection with the work of preparing the companys 2020
annual report, together with the companys auditor, become aware that a not insignificant deficit will be
realized, but that equity is positive.

Expected sales 2021

Based on the table below, the Board of Directors expects a revenue level of DKK 9-13 million

Water heaters Water heaters Water purification Water purification
Current order backlog
for delivery in
2021
Expected sales in 2021,
if current order
backlog is executed
continuously 		Expected order backlog
for delivery in
2021

Expected sales in 2021
and 2022, if the first
two units sold meets
the requirements
satisfactorily

600 units.
8.850 units.
2
Approx. 31 units.

With reference to company announcement no. 64, a letter will be sent to the shareholders of Waturu Holding A/S within a few days.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.


Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle


Certified Adviser

CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. nr. 27514278
Per Vestergaard Direktør/CEO/partner Associate Professor
Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark
T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk
Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Websites:
www.waturu.com

Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/







Disclaimer

