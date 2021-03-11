Waturu Holding A/S – information on annual accounts 2020 and expected sales 2021

The companys board of directors has today in connection with the work of preparing the companys 2020 annual report, together with the companys auditor, become aware that a not insignificant deficit will be realized, but that equity is positive. Expected sales 2021 Based on the table below, the Board of Directors expects a revenue level of DKK 9-13 million

Water heaters Water heaters Water purification Water purification Current order backlog

for delivery in

2021

Expected sales in 2021,

if current order

backlog is executed

continuously Expected order backlog

for delivery in

2021



Expected sales in 2021

and 2022, if the first

two units sold meets

the requirements

satisfactorily



600 units.

8.850 units.

2

Approx. 31 units.

With reference to company announcement no. 64, a letter will be sent to the shareholders of Waturu Holding A/S within a few days.

About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or

treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption

for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major

shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser



CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. nr. 27514278

Per Vestergaard Direktør/CEO/partner Associate Professor

Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark

T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk

Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



