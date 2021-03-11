 

St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V Lord) Closes Fully Subscribed $849,996 Private Placement

11.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), the "Company" is pleased to announced that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement and has issued 590,264 units at a price of $1.44 per unit for gross proceeds of $849,980. Each unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $2.50 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

St. James Gold Corp. Logo

In conjunction with the company's recently completed non-brokered private placement in January, 2021, financings and the exercise of warrants in the past two months have added in excess of $1.2-million to the company's treasury.

George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer of St. James Gold, stated: "I would like to thank all new and existing shareholders for their continued support as we move the company forward. Closure of this round of financing has placed St. James in a very favorable financial position to further explore and develop our current gold assets in Newfoundland. Concurrently, we intend to leverage our strong balance sheet to further identify high-impact, undervalued gold exploration assets in North America."

All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period from the closing date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proceeds of the offering will used: to conduct exploration work on the company's Newfoundland properties; for general corporate and working capital purposes; and to conduct due diligence on additional potential gold asset acquisitions.

Dr. Stewart Jackson, PGeo, senior technical adviser geologist, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein.

About St James Gold Corp. 
St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "LORD". The company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs.  The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

George Drazenovic, CPA, CGA, MBA, CFA

St. James Gold Corp.
For further information, please contact:
George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152
Email: info@stjamesgold.com

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing includes forward looking statements which by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. In particular there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its search for high value gold assets in North America. The Company's ability to acquire such assets is subject to supply and demand in the market for such assets and the financial ability of the Company to acquire such assets or obtain financing needed to acquire such assets if identified none of which is certain or can be guaranteed

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394536/St_James_Gold_Corp_logo_Logo.jpg



