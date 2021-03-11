 

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of February 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 17:45  |  10   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), French Financial Markets Authority), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that, as of February 28, 2021:

  • Total number of shares is 21,357,716
  • Total number of theoretical voting rights is 36,150,573
     It is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including those whose voting rights have been suspended and is used to declare threshold crossing by shareholders in accordance with Article 223-11 of the RGAMF.
  • Number of exercisable voting rights is 36,132,326

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of February 28, 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), French Financial Markets …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Axway Software – 2020 Full-Year Results: Success of the Transformation Plan, Resilience of the New Business Model
17.02.21
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of January 31, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
75
Axway der Digitalisierungsspezialist