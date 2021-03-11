 

ASCE National Infrastructure Report Reinforces Need To Act On Updating and Maintaining U.S. Water Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 17:47  |  23   |   |   

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) latest Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, issued every four years since 2001, recently gave the nation’s drinking water systems a C- grade and its wastewater systems a D+ grade. The C- was actually a slight improvement from four years ago and the D+ was the same grade as 2017. Nonetheless, the shabbiness of the grades heightens the sense of urgency to take actions that will in turn improve this important, but often overlooked part of our nation’s infrastructure.

“This year’s ASCE grades on drinking water and wastewater infrastructure show just how desperately we need a national plan to upgrade, repair, and maintain our water and wastewater systems,” said Don Shields, Vice President of Engineering at New Jersey American Water. “New Jersey American Water sees the findings as more evidence for the need to move quickly on updating and maintaining water infrastructure to enhance the resiliency of the nation’s water system for health, safety, and robust local economies.”

In 2020 alone, New Jersey American Water invested more than $464 million on system upgrades and various improvement projects across its service areas statewide. This was an increase of approximately $80 million over the company’s original capital investment plan in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Approximately $174 million was spent on replacing and rehabilitating aging pipes and installing new main pipes to additional areas, and $93.5 million went into improvements for its water treatment facilities across New Jersey. This included upgrades to facilities such as the Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant, the Springfield Station, the 52nd Street Station in Ocean City, and the Navesink Tank Station.

New Jersey American Water also launched our START – Solutions Today and Reinvesting Tomorrow – initiative, which aims to accelerate investment projects to continue to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater service while increasing supplier diversity initiatives and creating a workforce development program to help create jobs.

A breakdown of water systems can result in water disruptions, impediments to emergency response, and damage to other types of infrastructure. The price tag for the critical upkeep and replacement of the nation’s outdated water systems is at least $1 trillion over the next 25 years, according to estimates by the American Water Works Association. The longer we delay in addressing those needs, the greater the cost is going to be, both in actual dollars and possibly in public health. While it is a challenge, investing in water and wastewater systems has many benefits. In 2021, New Jersey American Water expects to invest over $350 million across its service areas.

“Water infrastructure investments prove their value every day,” added Shields. “From projects to replace water mains, pipelines, and hydrants, and the installation of advanced metering technology to help reduce water leaks, to enhanced treatment capabilities improving efficiency and reliability, the investments we’ve made into the system allow us to continue to meet customer needs in the communities we serve.”

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASCE National Infrastructure Report Reinforces Need To Act On Updating and Maintaining U.S. Water Systems The American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) latest Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, issued every four years since 2001, recently gave the nation’s drinking water systems a C- grade and its wastewater systems a D+ grade. The C- was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Illinois American Water to Upgrade Godfrey Wastewater System; Project includes Restoration to La Vista Creek Watershed
08.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 million in Webster Groves Pipe Replacement Project along Big Bend Blvd.
06.03.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
04.03.21
American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $35,000 in Disaster Relief to Military Families in Texas
02.03.21
New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning
02.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $2.2 million to Replace Aging Pipes in Creve Coeur
25.02.21
Settlement Unanimously Approved in Pennsylvania American Water Rate Request
25.02.21
New Jersey American Water Gives Over $1.5 Million Back to its Communities in 2020
25.02.21
American Water Earns 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer, Spouse Employer and Supplier Diversity Designations
24.02.21
American Water Reports 2020 Results