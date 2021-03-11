 

SergeFerrari Group  Full-year 2020 results

11.03.2021, 17:55  |  33   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER)(FR0011950682 - SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

On March 11, 2021 the Board of Directors approved the 2020 consolidated financial statements. The Statutory Auditors have conducted a review of these consolidated financial statements.

Audited financial statements (reports currently under preparation)

€m

2020

2019

Change

 

Change in

conso. scope

Revenues

195.3

189.0

+3.3%

+28.7

Adjusted EBITDA1

23.0

21.6

+6.5%

+1.7

EBIT

 

6.8

7.6

-11,3%

+0.3

Operating income

4.7

7.6

-41.8%

+0.3

Net income, Group share

 

0.5

4.8

 

 

Net cash/(debt)

(66.5)

3.7

 

 

Shareholders’ equity, Group share

 

94.9

96.7

 

 

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “The Group demonstrated its flexibility and responsiveness in 2020 despite the brutal impact of adverse events: besides the lockdown measures and forced shutdowns that affected some of our customers, the Group also resolved the late 2019 industrial incident, which had left it without its main production line for two months. The adaptive and cost-cutting measures implemented from March 2020 onwards enabled the Group to maintain profitability and focus on the initial integration processes for F.I.T Industrial Co Ltd in Taiwan and Verseidag-Indutex GmbH in Germany. Now that the sales forces have been merged and are already operational, 2021 will see the completion of the industrial integration of the various facilities. The synergies expected by the Group, which will begin to have a material impact in 2022, will further consolidate the Group’s leading position in its four strategic markets.”

