Novozymes acquires data science platform of Biota to strengthen microbiome R&D capabilities in probiotic development

The acquisition of Biota’s successful microbiome R&D team and data science platform strengthens Novozymes’ leading microbe innovation capability and will be a force-multiplier of the company’s current probiotic development activities and recent acquisitions in the consumer health industry.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Thursday 11 March 2021. Today, Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, announced the acquisition of the microbiome R&D team and data science platform of Biota. Based in San Diego, US, Biota pioneered industrial genomics using microbiome insights, impacting the economics and sustainability of several industrial sectors including energy, water, and manufacturing. As part of Novozymes, the R&D team and data science platform will strengthen Novozymes’ ability to discover and deliver beneficial microbes to the world with unique and scientifically proven health and sustainability benefits.