 

Novozymes acquires data science platform of Biota to strengthen microbiome R&D capabilities in probiotic development

The acquisition of Biota’s successful microbiome R&D team and data science platform strengthens Novozymes’ leading microbe innovation capability and will be a force-multiplier of the company’s current probiotic development activities and recent acquisitions in the consumer health industry.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Thursday 11 March 2021. Today, Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, announced the acquisition of the microbiome R&D team and data science platform of Biota. Based in San Diego, US, Biota pioneered industrial genomics using microbiome insights, impacting the economics and sustainability of several industrial sectors including energy, water, and manufacturing. As part of Novozymes, the R&D team and data science platform will strengthen Novozymes’ ability to discover and deliver beneficial microbes to the world with unique and scientifically proven health and sustainability benefits.

  • “This acquisition fits well with our strategy, Better Business with Biology. Building on acquisitions we made last year within Human Health, we’re strengthening our expertise and capabilities within microbiomes, ensuring we extract as much value from these acquisitions as possible. With this investment, we take another important step in implementing the strategy and setting a foundation of growth for our business,” says Ester Baiget, President and CEO of Novozymes.

Combining forces for a competitive edge
The addition of Biota’s R&D team and data science platform will give Novozymes a technical edge for pursuing new opportunities and further strengthen existing solutions in OneHealth, Novozymes’ human health unit. Furthermore, the acquisition will act as a foundational enabler for many of its key industries, including Animal Health, BioAg and Household Care.

  • “Understanding micro-organisms and their role in shaping human, animal and plant health represents tremendous innovation opportunities for Novozymes,” says Claus Crone Fuglsang, EVP and CSO of Novozymes and continues:
  • ”The experience of the R&D team from Biota in translating complex microbiome and genomics data into biological insights and health benefits using their world-class data science platform will be key to advancing our leading probiotics pipeline as well as pursuing new opportunities for future growth.”

The acquisition will not only advance Novozymes’ ability to discover new beneficial microbes, but also help prove the application performance of those microbes, for example through clinical trials, for the benefit of people, animals and farmers.

