 

GROUPE RENAULT SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DAIMLER BY RENAULT

 Not for ditribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan 

PRESS RELEASE
                                                                                                                                                                  

SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DAIMLER BY RENAULT

PARIS, March 11, 2021 – Renault S.A (“Renault”) announces today that it intends to sell its entire stake in Daimler A.G (“Daimler”) (i.e. 16,448,378 shares, representing 1.54% of the share capital of Daimler) through a placement to qualified investors, as defined in Article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the “Offering”).

The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial deleveraging of its Automotive activity. The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction1.

The Offering will start immediately following this announcement. Renault will announce the results of the Offering at the end of the bookbuilding process.

Settlement for the Offering should take place on March 16, 2021 at the latest.

Daimler's shares are listed on the regulated markets of Stuttgart and Frankfurt (ISIN code: DE0007100000).

1 Except for the waiver (to ensure reciprocity among the two companies) of the obligation for Daimler to propose first to Renault to acquire its shares in case of a sale through a capital markets transaction.

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only and does not, and shall not, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France and Germany.

