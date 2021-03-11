 

Old National promotes Kendra Vanzo to Senior Executive VP

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Chief Administrative Officer Kendra Vanzo has been promoted from Executive Vice President to Senior Executive Vice President. A member of Old National’s Operating Group (the company’s senior-most team of leaders), Vanzo joined Old National in 1994 and first served as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources Manager at ONB’s Danville, Ill. location. During her career at ONB, Vanzo has advanced steadily in the organization while leading numerous departments, projects and initiatives. Before joining Old National, she worked for NACCO Materials Handling Group in Danville.

“Kendra is a passionate servant-leader who inspires and empowers others to be their very best, as well as a trusted partner and invaluable member of our leadership team who helps drive our company’s operational and strategic success,” said ONB Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “Kendra has also served as a mentor to countless current and former Old National team members along with others in her community. And she continues to do so today.”

Vanzo is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also earned an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana. Vanzo also participated in the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Executive Education Program and the Tuck Leadership Program. 

An active community leader, Vanzo serves as board president for ECHO Community Healthcare and as a board member for the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. She is also a volunteer for United Way and has been a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2017, she was named the Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year, and in 2018 she received the Indiana Torchbearer Award.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.0 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 10 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

