 

Ozop Energy OZSC Obtains Site Control for Battery Storage Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 17:55  |  40   |   |   

WARWICK, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has executed a 25-year lease on a property to build its first lithium-ion battery storage and power facility.

The property is located in Brooklyn, New York bordering Marine Park. It is the first of Ozop Energy Systems 16 proposed facilities to be contracted with Con Edison, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States. New York will need more energy storage to meet its goal of reaching 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and a carbon-free electricity system by 2040. The state has set targets of 1,500 MW of storage by 2025 and 3,000 MW by 2030, and it has created a set of policies including incentives for storage developers and procurement requirements for its biggest utilities. 

To speed production, OES may opt to deploy Tesla’s Megapack Batteries for this first location, as they are a turnkey solution that includes battery modules, bi-directional invertors, thermal management, AC breakers and controls. On future sites, OES plans to work with this technology and Ozop’s subsidiary PCTI’s manufactured components to lower overhead. This system is designed to arbitrage electricity under agreement with the utility where we store several megawatts of energy at night and release it during high demand daytime hours for a premium. The value of this installation is several million dollars with the income based on variable rates at various peak times.

“This is an exciting investment into our future, not only for our Company, by making a permanent shift towards helping the environment” Said Brian Conway CEO of Ozop Energy Systems, “We could not be achieving these steps without the strategic and creative minds of our team. As the son of a father retired from Con Edison, I couldn’t be prouder.”

For more information on OZSC please follow on the link, www.OzopEnergy.com.

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ozop Energy OZSC Obtains Site Control for Battery Storage Project WARWICK, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has executed a 25-year lease on a property to build its first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Ozop Energy OZSC Files for Patent
08.03.21
Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Navy Contract
22.02.21
Ozop Energy OZSC Forms Strategic Alliance with Grid & Energy Masterplanning, LLC.
16.02.21
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Consulting Engineer