 

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 17:45  |  12   |   |   

Bernin, March 11, 2021


INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL


(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (A.M.F))

Name and address of the Company:                                         SOITEC
Parc Technologique des Fontaines
Chemin des Franques
38190 BERNIN

Statement date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights
02/28/2021 33,365,223 (1) Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 41,141,583
Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 40,025,200

(1) Including (i) 33,180,921 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI” and (iii) 184,302 preferred shares 2 of €2.00 par value each, not listed.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares) and after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL Bernin, March 11, 2021 INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBEROF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARESFORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL (Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Soitec reinforces its commitments to the “France Relance” plan
02.03.21
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
211
Soitec - neue WKN nach reverse-split