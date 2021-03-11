Profire Energy, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

LINDON, Utah, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company that provides solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, announced that it will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 15-17, 2021. Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO and Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.



To learn more about the conference, please visit www.roth.com. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Roth sales representative.