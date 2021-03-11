 

Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 18:00  |  75   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center power market report.

 

Arizton Logo

 

The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. In 2020, COVID-19 boost utilization of existing data center capacity, with increase in new data center project announcements witnessed worldwide during Q3 and Q4 2020.
  2. Lithium-ion batteries have shown tremendous growth with commercial deployment of nickel-zinc and Prussian sodium-ion battery technology to increase YoY during 2021-2026.
  3. The cost of lithium-ion UPS is 1.3x-1.5x the cost of VRLA batteries, but the effective lifecycle of these batteries is around 15 years, as compared to 3-5 years for VRLA batteries, thus reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data center operators
  4. Hyperscale data centers and edge data center will increase the demand for <500 kVA UPS systems, with higher procurement of rack-level systems.
  5. The Climate Neutral pact taken by 25 data center operators, such as and 17 associations in Europe will be strong force in the procurement of renewable energy by data center operators.
  6. Within electrical infrastructure, UPS systems will have the highest cumulative revenue opportunity at over USD 34 billion followed by generators at over USD 32 billion during 2020-2026.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 56 other vendors

 

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-power-market-analysis-2025 

Data Center Power Market – Segmentation

  • The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will decline. Colocation service providers are expected to adopt high lithium-ion UPS solutions. Single rack-based prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of lower than 10 kVA.
  • These systems are adopted in combination with high capacity (>2 MW) in data centers to support varied requirements or supply backup energy to cooling systems. The development of large and mega facilities is likely to fuel the demand for >2 MW generators. Moreover, the adoption of the DRUPS system contributes to the growth of the data center generator market.
  • Data center infrastructure providers are the major adopter of 500–1,000 kVA UPS systems. These systems are used in multiple data halls and support up to 3 MW of IT load capacity per hall. These systems are expected to dominate the data center power market share during the forecast period.

Data Center Power Market by Power Infrastructure

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center power market report.     The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an ...
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Government Work Report sets goals for 2021
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
VERSO Capital Successfully Closes Series Seed in NITRO Beverage Inc
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area