Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 11.03.2021, 18:00 | 75 | 0 | 0 11.03.2021, 18:00 | CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center power market report. The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: In 2020, COVID-19 boost utilization of existing data center capacity, with increase in new data center project announcements witnessed worldwide during Q3 and Q4 2020. Lithium-ion batteries have shown tremendous growth with commercial deployment of nickel-zinc and Prussian sodium-ion battery technology to increase YoY during 2021-2026. The cost of lithium-ion UPS is 1.3x-1.5x the cost of VRLA batteries, but the effective lifecycle of these batteries is around 15 years, as compared to 3-5 years for VRLA batteries, thus reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data center operators Hyperscale data centers and edge data center will increase the demand for <500 kVA UPS systems, with higher procurement of rack-level systems. The Climate Neutral pact taken by 25 data center operators, such as and 17 associations in Europe will be strong force in the procurement of renewable energy by data center operators. Within electrical infrastructure, UPS systems will have the highest cumulative revenue opportunity at over USD 34 billion followed by generators at over USD 32 billion during 2020-2026. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 56 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-power-market-analysis-2025 Data Center Power Market – Segmentation The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will decline. Colocation service providers are expected to adopt high lithium-ion UPS solutions. Single rack-based prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of lower than 10 kVA.

These systems are adopted in combination with high capacity (>2 MW) in data centers to support varied requirements or supply backup energy to cooling systems. The development of large and mega facilities is likely to fuel the demand for >2 MW generators. Moreover, the adoption of the DRUPS system contributes to the growth of the data center generator market.

Data center infrastructure providers are the major adopter of 500–1,000 kVA UPS systems. These systems are used in multiple data halls and support up to 3 MW of IT load capacity per hall. These systems are expected to dominate the data center power market share during the forecast period. Data Center Power Market by Power Infrastructure Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



