OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Data Reflecting Expansion and Progress on its Immuno-Oncology and Inflammation Preclinical Portfolio at the 2021 AACR Annual meeting

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today that new preclinical data has been selected for e-poster(1) presentations at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, to be held on April 10 - 15, 2021. The presentations will include data on the novel “Don’t Eat Me” signal myeloid immune checkpoint target CLEC-1 (a C-type lectin receptor), BiCKI-IL-7 bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7 and OSE-230, a novel monoclonal antibody agonist therapy driving resolution of chronic inflammation.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “These AACR update presentations show the significant advancements we made throughout our innovative preclinical portfolio. Our findings demonstrate the strong therapeutic potential of the first-in-class research programs featured, CLEC-1, BiCKI-IL-7 and OSE-230, while building a solid basis for future clinical development. Furthermore, this reinforces the Company’s leading position in immuno-oncology and in chronic inflammation by highlighting these promising assets to become a key global player in immunotherapy.”

“CLEC-1 is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy limiting tumor cells phagocytosis and tumor antigen cross-presentation”

CLEC-1 is a recently identified C-type lectin receptor with demonstrated potential to block the suppressive functions of myeloid cells and to restore anti-tumor responsiveness of T-lymphocytes. Suppressive myeloid cells have the ability to accumulate in the tumor microenvironment and deregulate the immune activation of T-lymphocytes. CLEC-1 is a new therapeutic target of interest in immuno-oncology*.

The e-poster data will illustrate that CLEC-1 broadly inhibits tumor-cell phagocytosis and synergizes with tumor-targeted cytotoxic monoclonal antibodies in both solid and hematological tumors and hampers DC antigen cross-presentation.

*Collaborative program from Dr Elise Chiffoleau’s research team (Center for Research in Transplantation and Immunology, UMR1064, INSERM , Nantes University at Nantes University Hospital).

“Optimized antagonist anti-PD-1/IL-7 mutein bispecific antibody to sustain exhausted T cell function and to disarm Treg suppressive activity”

BiCKI-IL-7, a novel bispecific therapy combining anti-PD-1 and the cytokine IL-7, has potential to help in overcoming tumor resistance mechanisms to anti-PD(L)-1 therapies and will potentially address the high medical need of patients whose cancer is refractory to immune checkpoint inhibitor treatments.