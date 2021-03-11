Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) and Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. is fair to Super League shareholders. Super League is expected to issue approximately 12.5 million shares of common stock in connection with the merger.

The investigation concerns whether Super League and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Super League shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Super League shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages Super League shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005836/en/