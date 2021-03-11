 

ForFarmers N.V. ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021

Lochem, 11 March 2021

ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021

ForFarmers N.V. publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held (as a virtual meeting) on Friday 23 April 2021, starting at 10.00 am. The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers (www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en) under Investors / General Meeting of Shareholders.

Note to the editor / For additional information:
 Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations
T: 0031 573 288 194   M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61
E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

Company profile
 ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’, Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best “For the Future of Farming”: for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of around 10 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees and is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2020, revenues amounted to approximately €2.4 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99
info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en




