Lochem, 11 March 2021

ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021



ForFarmers N.V. publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held (as a virtual meeting) on Friday 23 April 2021, starting at 10.00 am. The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers ( www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en ) under Investors / General Meeting of Shareholders.

