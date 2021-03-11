 

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Data Reflecting Expansion and Progress on its Immuno-Oncology and Inflammation Preclinical Portfolio at the 2021 AACR Annual meeting

  • CLEC-1, novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy limiting tumor cells phagocytosis and tumor antigen cross-presentation.
  • BiCKI-IL-7, bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7 to sustain exhausted T cell function and to disarm Treg suppressive activity.
  • OSE-230, novel monoclonal antibody agonist therapy triggering resolution of chronic inflammation.

E-Poster Presentations at AACR Virtual Meeting 2021 – April 10-15

NANTES, France, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today that new preclinical data has been selected for e-poster(1) presentations at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, to be held on April 10 - 15, 2021. The presentations will include data on the novel “Don’t Eat Me” signal myeloid immune checkpoint target CLEC-1 (a C-type lectin receptor), BiCKI-IL-7 bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7 and OSE-230, a novel monoclonal antibody agonist therapy driving resolution of chronic inflammation.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “These AACR update presentations show the significant advancements we made throughout our innovative preclinical portfolio. Our findings demonstrate the strong therapeutic potential of the first-in-class research programs featured, CLEC-1, BiCKI-IL-7 and OSE-230, while building a solid basis for future clinical development. Furthermore, this reinforces the Company’s leading position in immuno-oncology and in chronic inflammation by highlighting these promising assets to become a key global player in immunotherapy.”

“CLEC-1 is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy limiting tumor cells phagocytosis and tumor antigen cross-presentation”

CLEC-1 is a recently identified C-type lectin receptor with demonstrated potential to block the suppressive functions of myeloid cells and to restore anti-tumor responsiveness of T-lymphocytes. Suppressive myeloid cells have the ability to accumulate in the tumor microenvironment and deregulate the immune activation of T-lymphocytes. CLEC-1 is a new therapeutic target of interest in immuno-oncology*.

