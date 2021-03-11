WISeKey Makes a Strategic Investment in FOSSA Systems and Develops an IoT WISeSAT.Space with First Space Launch Due in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022

The strategic investment will serve to develop a WISeSAT PocketQube Satellite and enable secure connectivity for all IoT sectors (aggrotech, autonomous vehicles, EVs, smart cities, drones, robots, smart lighting, servers, computers, climate change monitoring, crypto tokens, etc.)

Geneva, Switzerland - March 11, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss-based cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced the acquisition of a minority interest in FOSSA Systems, a Spain-based leading aerospace company focused on developing picosatellites for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services.

This strategic investment allows WISeKey to integrate FOSSA Systems into the WISeKey IoT platform connecting all IoT sectors through the development of a WISeSaT PocketQube Satellite. The WISeSaT.Satellite will be a security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E satellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for the already-small Cubesat size.

WISeKey will offer this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets via satellite communication covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, etc., at affordable prices. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat.Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

WISeKey’s INeS platform uses state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms to meet the highest standards for issuing, managing, and validating digital credentials for IoT devices and now those to be connected with WISeSaT.Satellite. This platform is scalable to support environments for hundreds of millions of devices and sensors, and able to remotely collect data from the field and transmit to the backend. Additionally, INeS features Entity Management (any custom attributes such as identities, group, type, role, and life cycle), Message Security Policy Management, and Business Rules Management. Interfacing via the cloud and connecting devices and applications, INeS is capable of remotely identifying credentials and controlling activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal, and secure provisioning.