 

TryghedsGruppen smba’s candidates for Tryg A/S’ Supervisory Board

In continuation of Tryg’s notice of the annual general meeting on 26 March 2021 at 15:00 CET (announcement no. 02-2021), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg’s Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:

Karen Bladt
Claus Wistoft
Ida Sofie Jensen

CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote as well as proxy form on tryg.com and in the InvestorPortal will be updated shortly.

Wertpapier


