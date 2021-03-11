 

Voxtur Announces Closing of $35 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 18:20  |  84   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) today announced that, further to the Company's news releases issued on February 25, 2021, March 1, 2021 and March 9, 2021, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of common shares of the Company, for gross proceeds of $35,000,000.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, a total of 50,000,000 common shares were sold for $0.70 per common share. Net proceeds will be used for future growth opportunities, general working capital and debt repayment as disclosed in the Company’s news release dated February 25, 2021.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a cash finder’s fee or advisory fee, as applicable, in the aggregate amount of $1,417,927.52.

The common shares issued under the Private Placement shall be subject to a restrictive hold period of four months and one day from the date of the closing. The Company has received conditional approval of the Private Placement from the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

A company controlled by Mr. Peter Hyde, a director of the Company, subscribed for 6,428,571 common shares under the Private Placement. As a result of the Closing of the Private Placement Mr. Hyde has control or direction over 13,446,052 common shares (or 16,326,877 common shares if all convertible securities are converted and DSUs are vested). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

