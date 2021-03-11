 

HyreCar To Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investment conferences:

D A Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference

Thursday, March 11, 2021, Joe Furnari will hold a fireside chat with DA Davidson analyst Thomas White at 9:30 am. The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact your Roth Institutional representative.

Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Thursday, March 18, 2021. Joe Furnari, CEO, will hold a fireside chat with Maxim Analyst Jack Vander Aarde at 4:30 p.m. ET. For information contact your Maxim Group, LLC, Institutional representative.

Wells Fargo Speaker Series: Supplying the Rideshare Industry With Drivers & Vehicles

Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Joe Furnari, CEO, will hold a discussion with Wells Fargo Research Analyst, Brian Fitzgerald to discuss HyreCar’s role in growing the US Ridesharing Ecosystem, and its upcoming opportunities for growth at 11:30 a.m. ET. For information contact your Wells Fargo Institutional representatives.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.



24.02.21
HyreCar Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
16.02.21
HyreCar Announces Completion of a $29.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option