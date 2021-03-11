Remote Monitoring & Control, IoT Services Provider Acorn Presenting at the Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Thur. March 18th

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), is a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by generators, pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, through its OmniMetrix subsidiary. Acorn will provide a video overview presentation and be available to meet with investors at Maxim’s Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021.



Acorn’s investor presentation will be available on the registration page: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference. Investors interested in meeting with Acorn’s CEO, Jan Loeb, during the conference should contact their Maxim sales representative.